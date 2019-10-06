Central Missouri volleyball rebounded from its loss to No. 4 Nebraska-Kearney with a sweep of Fort Hays State on Saturday, Oct. 5i. All three sets were decided by six points or fewer, but the Jennies had the advantage in each one, sweeping the Tigers 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-19). UCM moves to 10-5 on the season and 4-2 in the MIAA.
Set one saw the Tigers stakes to a sizeable lead in the early going, 10-5. The Jennies though turned things right around with a 10-5 stretch of their own to tie things up at 15-apiece. A service ace from Audrey Fisher gave UCM their first lead of the set, 17-16, and the Jennies never trailed again. Tied at 19, UCM scored six of the final seven points to put the Tigers away 25-20.
The second frame had a similar feel to the first. Fort Hays again jumped out to an early lead, 8-4, but the Jennies were able to rally thanks to a 6-2 run to tie the set a 10. A kill from Sydney Lierz gave the Jens their largest lead, 20-16, but the Tigers weren't quite finished. They brought things all the way back to tie at 23 and force a UCM timeout. Out of the break, the Jennies scored two straight with a kill from Aubree Bell and a FHSU attack error for a 25-23 win. Fisher had six kills on six attempts in the set.
Neither team was able to get more than a two-point lead midway through a back-and-forth third set. Tied at 11 is when UCM made their run. They scored six of seven to take a 17-12 lead. The Jennies lead never shrunk below four and Central Missouri picked up the sweep with a 25-19 win.
Both teams saw big blocking numbers, with UCM a slight edge, 8-7.
Central Missouri had a sideout percentage greater than 65% in all three sets.
The match saw 19 tie scores and six lead changes.
Fisher hit .733 with 11 kills on 15 swings. She also added two blocks.
Also in double-figure kills was Bell who shared the team lead with 11. She picked up a double-double with 13 digs.
The Jennies hit .306 and are now 114-0 under Coach Piontek when hitting .300 or better.
Audrey Fisher went over 900 career kills in the match.
Aubree Bell has back-to-back kills-digs double-doubles and leads UCM with four this season.
The Jennies move to 11-0 all-time against the Tigers in Warrensburg.
Fisher's .733 attack percentage is the highest for a Jennie this season.
Central MIssouri will get to stay home for Homecoming week, taking on Newman at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.