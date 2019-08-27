Jennies volleyball, who are ranked 17th in the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) preseason poll, enter the season picked to finish third in the MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll, released Monday, Aug. 26.
The Jennies finished 2018 25-8 and were 14-4 in the MIAA. Despite the 14-4 mark, they finished in a tie for third place in the league standings, but were the number five seed in the MIAA Tournament due to tiebreakers. UCM moved on to the semifinals of the MIAA Tournament before earning the No. 7 seed and a trip back to the NCAA Central Regional.
The poll sees MIAA Tournament and Central Region Champions Washburn ranked first with seven first-place votes and 96 points. They are followed by defending MIAA regular season champions Nebraska-Kearney who garnered two first-place votes and 90 points. The Jennies also received a pair of first-place votes and totaled 83 points. Central Oklahoma (71 points) and Northwest Missouri (67 points) round out the top-five.
Central Missouri brings back six who have earned All-MIAA status in either 2017 or 2018. They're strong up the middle with All-American junior Audrey Fisher and 2018 MIAA Freshman of the Year Hannah Engelken. The Jens added a large group of freshman, eight, to their squad, who will vie for playing time.
The season gets underway at 6 p.m. CT. Thursday, Sept. 5 against Valdosta State in Tampa, Florida. UCM willl then take on defending NCAA Champions Tampa Friday, Sept. 6 before heading to Lakeland, Fla. to play Hillsdale and Florida Southern on Saturday, Sept. 7.
2019 MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Washburn (7 first-place votes) - 96 points
2. Nebraska-Kearney (2) - 90
3. Central Missouri (2) - 83
4. Central Oklahoma - 71
5. Northwest Missouri - 67
6. Missouri Western - 54
7. Pittsburg State - 40
8. Emporia State - 35
9. Missouri Southern - 33
10. Fort Hays State - 25
11. Newman - 11
