WARRENSBURG — The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) set a new record as 1,313 teams in the NCAA, NAIA and high school earned team academic awards.
In order to earn the award, teams need to have a cumulative GPA of at least a 3.30 throughout the academic year.
In addition to earning the Team Academic Award, the Jennies made the AVCA Academic Honor Roll which put them among the top-36 in Division II in team GPA.
According to the AVCA, the Jennies are on a nine year streak earning the Team Academic Award.
During the season, all 17 Jennies made the MIAA Academic Honor Roll with a 3.0 GPA.
Katlyn Fastenau, Sydney Lierz and Jenna Schulte all were MIAA Academic Excellence Award recipients with a 4.0 GPA.
Lierz, Audrey Fisher, Hannah Engelken, Ally Offerdahl, Hannah VanBuskirk, Rylee Neigenfind, Aubree Bell and Abby Skrastins were MIAA Scholar-Athletes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.