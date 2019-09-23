The No. 12 Jennies volleyball team took on their sixth top-25 ranked team in their first 10 games. Playing at home for the first time this season, the Jens fell to No. 15 Northwest Missouri 3-1 (17-25, 25-16, 22-25, 21-25) on Saturday, Sept. 21. The loss evens Central Missouri’s MIAA record at 1-1 and puts the Jennies at 6-4 overall.
Northwest built a large lead in set one to quiet the crowd at the Multipurpose Building. Tied at two, Northwest went on a 5-1 run for a 7-3 lead and led for the rest of the set. Kills from Sydney Lierz and Aubree Bell cut the lead to two, 11-9, but that is as close as they came. The Bearcats built their largest lead to that point, 17-10, and won by eight, 25-17.
Set two was the reverse of the first. The Jennies never trailed on their way to a 25-16 win to tie the match. UCM hit .270 in the frame getting five kills from Sydney Lierz. After getting ahead 5-2, the Jennies led by at least three points the rest of the way. A Bearcat service error was the final UCM point.
Set three saw 14 ties and three lead changes. The Jens led for much of the early portion, before the Bearcats tied things at eight. They took their first lead of the set, 11-10, on a UCM attack error. Tied at 13, Northwest began to pull away with three straight, but a kill from Engelken, ace from Jackie Storm and Bearcat attack error brought us back to even at 16-all. Still tied at 20, UCM took a one-point lead on a kill from Ally Offerdahl, forcing a Bearcat timeout. Out of the break though, Northwest rattled off four straight for a 24-21 lead and took set three, 25-22.
It was another battle in set four. This one saw 13 ties and four lead changes. The Jens built an early 4-2 lead, but a 6-2 run from Northwest gave them a two-point edge, 8-6. With Northwest leading by three, 13-10, the Jennies scored four straight to take a 14-13 lead, getting a kill from Rylee Neigenfind and an Audrey Fisher service ace. The teams went back-and-forth before the Bearcats were able to string four straight points together and claimed a 21-18 lead. Pivotal moment in the match came at 18-all. Northwest served what appeared to be an error, but a video challenge overturned the call to an ace for the Bearcats and a 19-18 lead. They led the rest of the way, taking the set and the match, 25-21.
Lierz led the team with 12 kills and picked up a double-double with 11 digs.
Offerdahl passed out 44 assists, landed four kills and picked up 10 digs.
The Bearcats outhit UCM .228 to .145. While each team landed 53 kills, the Jens hit 11 more errors, 28-17.
The Bearcats outdid the Jennies putting back 14 blocks to UCM's five.
Both teams recorded more than 75 digs, with the Jennies holding the edge 81-75.
In each set the Jens lost, they had a sideout percentage below 60%, while NWMSU was at 65% or higher.
This is just the fourth loss to the Bearcats in Warrensburg. UCM is 95-10 all-time against NWMSU and 42-4 at home.
The Jens will be back on the road at Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State next weekend, Sept. 27 and 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.