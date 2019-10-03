No. 13 Central Missouri finished up their nonconference schedule with a win at William Jewell Tuesday, Oct. 2. UCM moves to 9-4 with the 3-1 win (25-15, 20-25, 25-12, 25-19).
Trailing early in set one, 6-5, the Jennies rattled off four straight points with three kills and a service ace to claim a 9-6 edge. The Jennies led for the rest of the set and laid the hammer down towards the end. Ahead one, 13-12, the Jennies scored 12 of the final 15 points to take a 1-0 lead. Hannah Engelken and Sydney Lierz each had five kills in the set.
Central Missouri got off to an early in set two, 6-3, looking to get ahead two sets to none. It didn't work out that way though as the Cardinals rallied back. Trailing 9-7, WJC scored six straight getting four kills from Tori Vogt and led 13-9. UCM got to within one, 20-19, but the Cardinals scored three straight after that and five of the final six to tie the match at one apiece.
Set three was all UCM. They scored the first four points and led from start to finish. A 7-1 run turned a 7-4 lead into a 14-5 one in the blink of an eye and the Jennies were off and running on their way to a 25-12 win.
The teams went back and forth early in set four. Tied up at eight, the Jens scored five straight thanks to three attack errors from the Cardinals. UCM led the rest of the way and Audrey Fisher's fifth kill of the set finished off the match.
Central Missouri hit .267 for the match landing 58 kills, 15 more than William Jewell. The Cardinals hit .181.
The Cardinals scored five more blocks than the Jens, 9-4.
UCM's defense picked up 68 digs and finished the match with a 68% sideout percentage.
Lierz led UCM with 14 kills hitting .281 for the match. She picked up a double-double with 10 digs. She has led UCM in kills in six straight games.
Engelken scored a game-best 15 points with 13 kills and four block assists.
Fisher hit 11 kills, five in set four.
The Jennies face a tough test coming up at home in No. 4 Nebraska-Kearney. That top-25 battle will be Friday, Oct. 4 before turning around to take on Fort Hays State Saturday.
