No. 13 Central Missouri volleyball picked up their second straight 3-0 sweep with a win over Newman Friday, Oct. 11. The Jennies dominated, holding the Jets to fewer than 10 points in two of the three sets, 25-7, 25-16, 25-8. UCM improves to 11-5 and 5-2 in the MIAA this season.
Central Missouri led early, 5-3, when Audrey Fisher took over to serve. She was back there for a while as UCM scored 15 straight points to turn a 4-3 lead, into a 19-3 lead. The Jennies also scored the final three points of the set getting kills from Sydney Lierz, Hannah VanBuskirk and Lenetta Lee to end it.
Set two was a bit closer than the first. The Jets kept up in the early going, trailing by just one 8-7. The Jens got three straight points, two from Fisher to pull ahead and never looked back. The Jets scored a handful of points, but couldn't keep pace with UCM who went on to a 25-16 set two win.
Once again, the Jennies went on a big rally in set three to put the match away. Leading 5-3, UCM scored 13 straight points to push their lead to 18-3. From there UCM was able to cruise to a 25-8 win and a 3-0 sweep.
The Jennies hit just five errors all night long and hit .488 for the match. UCM landed 45 kills to the Jets 19, who hit just .087.
Central Missouri led from the first point in all three matches. They never trailed at any point in the match.
UCM had a sideout percentage better than 70 in all three matches and better than 85 in two of the three.
The Jens got plenty of points on the serve with 11 aces, compared to just one for the Jets.
Fisher led the Jennies with nine kills and hit .750 without making an error. She also scored two service aces and one block.
This was the Jennies first match against Newman as a member of the MIAA. UCM all-time is now 6-0 against the Jets.
UCM's .488 hitting percentage is their highest in a match this season and the first time over both .400 and .450 since defeating Southwest Baptist in November of 2017.
Fisher's .750 attack percentage is the highest for an individual Jennie this season. She hasn't committed an attack error in her last three games and is hitting .635 in that span.
