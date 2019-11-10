Central Missouri volleyball picked up win No. 20 on the 2019 season, sweeping the Newman Jets 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-17) on Saturday, Nov. 9. The Jennies stand at 20-7 this season and 14-4 in the MIAA with just one weekend of regular season action left.
The win is head coach Flip Piontek's 300th in his career. He is one of just three coaches all time in the MIAA to reach 300 career wins.
The Jennies move to a perfect 119-0 under Piontek when hitting .300 for a match. They've done so twice this season against Newman.
The two teams traded points early in set one. The Jens took an 8-7 lead thanks to a 3-0 run and led the rest of the way, but the Jets kept it close. Up two, 17-15, the Jennies rattled off six straight points and closed the set on a 9-2 run for a 25-17 win.
Another 3-0 Jennies run broke a 5-5 tie, with kills from Rylee Neigenfind, Aubree Bell and Audrey Fisher. The Jets though answered with four straight to claim a 9-8 lead. Still leading by one, 11-10, UCM scored four straight and six of seven to go on top 16-12. All six Jennies points were scored on kills, three from Hannah VanBuskirk. Newman hung around down three, 19-16, but four straight Jennies kills put them up seven, 23-16 as they went on to 25-19 set two win.
The third set played out just like the first two. The two teams traded points at the outset and were tied up at 13 when the Jens took over. UCM closed the set on a 12-4 run and an ace from Fisher ended the match in UCM's favor.
The Jennies hit .378 for the match with just eight errors while the Jets hit .205.
Central Missouri had a sideout percentage greater than 60 in all three sets played.
Fisher hit .688 for the match with 11 kills, reaching the 1,000 kill mark for her career.
Engelken added nine kills, hitting .571.
VanBuskirk was also in double-figures with 10 kills and four digs.
The Jennies wrapped up their four-game road trip 3-1 and went 10-3 on the road during the regular season.
UCM finishes the regular season next weekend as the Jennies host Senior Night Friday, Nov. 15 against Emporia State.
