No. 4 Central Missouri Jennies soccer came out on top of the first set of Regional rankings released on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
With three regular-season games remaining, the 13-1-1 Jennies rank No. 1 in the Central Region standings. Behind UCM in the number two spot is Concordia-St. Paul with a record of 13-0-2, followed by Minnesota State who posts a record of 13-2-0. Three of the remaining six regionally ranked teams are fellow MIAA competitors. Northeastern State is ranked fifth in the Central Region while Emporia State is seventh and Central Oklahoma is final regionally ranked team at No. 9.
The top six teams in the final regional rankings will qualify for the NCAA Division II women's soccer tournament. If the Jennies remain ranked No. 1 they host the NCAA Central Regional Tournament will be awarded a first-round bye. First and second rounds of the tournament are schedule for Friday, Nov. 22 - Sunday, Nov. 24.
NCAA Regional Rankings - Oct. 30
Rank School
1. Central Missouri
2. Concordia-St. Paul
3. Minnesota State
4. Bemidji State
5. Northeastern State
6. Augustana (SD)
7. Emporia State
8. Mary
9. Central Oklahoma
