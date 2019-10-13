No. 5 Central Missouri soccer picked up their third MIAA victory in a 3-0 shutout against the Jets. Makayla Toth was the Jens leading scorer with two goals, while Kassie Newsom accounted for one.
The Jennies first shot of the match at 5:02 made it to the back of Newman's net as Toth found Newsom for an early 1-0 UCM lead.
The remaining 40 minutes of the half were scoreless. Only five shots were recorded in the first half, two of them belonging to Jennies.
About 15 minutes into the second half, it was Toth and Newsom making this happen again, this time Toth scoring off a Newsom assist.
The third and final goal of the match was again off the foot of Toth, this time assisted by Lindsay Edmonds in the 78th minute.
Both then Jennies and the Jets were able to get six shots off in the second half.
Newman out shot UCM 9-8 but the Jennies finished with six shots on goal while the Jets totaled four.
Toth's five-point performance led the Jennies offense. This was Toth's fourth game of the season scoring two or more goals.
Newsom was 3-for-3 with shots on goal, finishing with one goal and one assist.
Edmond's assist was the freshman defender's career-first.
Toth and Newsom each lead UCM with three shots.
Keeper Lindsay Johnson finished with four saves in goal.
