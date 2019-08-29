The MIAA released the 2019 men's and women's cross country preseason poll on Wednesday, Aug. 28, with the Jennies ranked No. 6 with 76 points -including one first-place vote - and the Mules ranked No. 7 with 52 points.
In the 2018 Preseason Poll, the Jennies came in seventh and the Mules were ranked second.
Missouri Southern topped the list in the men's division for the third year in a row with 100 points and ten first place votes. Nebraska Kearney was the only other team to receive a first place vote earning one and 88 points. Fort Hays State followed in third with 78 points. Pittsburg State comes in at fourth with 68 points and Northwest Missouri with 58 points rounds out the top five.
For the women, Pittsburg State leads the list with 138 points and eight first place votes. They're followed closely by Missouri Southern with 135 points with three first place votes. Nebraska Kearney comes in at third with 119 points and one first place vote. Fort Hays State and Washburn complete the top five with Fort Hays receiving 111 points and Washburn getting 96 points.
The Mules are returning nine from last season and have eight new additions. The Jennies are returning nine as well and also have five newcomers.
The Mules and Jennies will have their first meet on Sept. 7 at the Southwest Baptist Invitational in Bolivar.
2019 MIAA Men's Cross Country Preseason Poll
1. Missouri Southern(10) - 100
2. Nebraska Kearney (1) – 88
3. Fort Hays State – 78
4. Pitt State - 68
5. Northwest Missouri – 58
6. Washburn – 55
7. Central Missouri – 52
8. Emporia State – 31
9. Missouri Western – 27
10. Rogers State – 27
11. Newman – 14
2019 MIAA Women's Cross Country Preseason Poll
1. Pittsburg State (8) – 138
2. Missouri Southern (3) – 135
3. Nebraska Kearney (1)- 119
4. Fort Hays State – 111
5. Washburn – 96
6. Central Missouri – 76
7. Missouri Western – 75
8. Northwest Missouri – 73
9. Newman (1) – 67
10. Central Oklahoma – 41
11. Emporia State – 36
12. Rogers State – 33
13. Lincoln - 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.