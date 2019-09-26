No. 25 Central Missouri Jennies Golf shattered a number of team records on their way to their second win this season in as many tournaments. The Jennies shot a +11, 587 for 36 holes and won by 10 strokes over Rogers State and Sioux Falls for their second win this season and seventh in school history on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
Only four previous times in their history had the Jennies completed a round with a score below 300. They did that in both rounds of the MIAA Preview. On Tuesday, Sept. 24, they matched the team record with a 296 and in round two, they bettered it by five strokes with a 291 to set a new record. The Jennies 587 36-hole total is also a new record. The previous mark of 602 lasted just three weeks. It was set in UCM's first tournament this season, Sept. 3-4. This is the first time UCM has shot below 600 as a team for 36 holes.
Individually, Rosie Klausner led Central Missouri, tying for third place. Klausner improved by four strokes in round two with a -2, 70, to shoot an even-par 144. Klausner's 144 36-hole total is a career low for her and is tied for the second lowest two-round score in team history. She hit 10 total birdies, five on each day which were more than anyone else in the field. Klausner also hit one of six eagles, doing so on hole No. 1 in round two.
Three Jennies tied for 11th place. Elizabeth Leath, Macie Myers and Molly Saporito all shot rounds of 74 and 76 for a two-round score of 150. Saporito hit five total birdies. She was one-over-par on both the front and back nine in round one and two-over-par on the front and back nine in round two.
Myers played very consistently hitting one birdie in each round. She shot par on 27 of 36 holes, tied for the most of any competitor. Leath started the tournament shooting four-over-par for her first nine holes. She settled in and was just two-over for her final 27, including hitting five birdies. Her -1 on all par three holes was tied for the best in the tournament.
No one had a more contrasting two rounds than Olivia Sobaski. She shot a +15, 87 in round one then shaved off 18 strokes in round two, and moved up 26 places into a tie for 26th place overall with a +12, 156 two-round score. Sobaski shot a -3, 69 Wednesday which is not only her lowest round at UCM, it set a new record for the lowest round in team history. Sobaski carded seven birdies in round two and had nine over the course of the tournament.
Playing as an individual, Madison Grisham matched Sobaski's two-day score of +12, 156 and tied for 26th place. Grisham also saw a big improvement in round 10, bettering her score by 10 strokes with a +1, 73.
The tournament was held at Awarii Dunes in Axtell, Neb. The course is a par-72 that plays 5,845 yards. Lexi Hanson of Sioux Falls was the individual winner with a -3, 141.
Central Missouri will play again next week, Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at the UCO Classic in Edmond, Oklahoma at the Golf Club of Edmond.
