Jennies golf completed round one of their first tournament of the 2019-20 season on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Central Missouri picked up right where they left off last season as they sit in a tie for second place, just one shot behind the team leaders.
Through 18 holes, the Jennies shot a +15, 303. They are tied with Henderson State for second place with new MIAA member Rogers State leading the pack with a +14, 302.
The Jennies are led individually by Rosie Klausner and Molly Saporito. They each are three-over-par with a 75 and tied for seventh place. Saporito had a great start to her day with three birdies on the front nine and was an even-par 36 through nine holes. She remained even through her first 11 holes and finished the round three-over. Saporito was at par-or-better on 13 of 18 holes and her four birdies led UCM.
Klausner had a very consistent round, shooting within one-stroke of par on all 18 holes. She picked it up on the back-nine which is where she carded both of her birdies, including one on hole 18 to finish her day.
Just one stroke back of Klausner and Saporito is Olivia Sobaski in a tie for 13th place. She had a similar day to Klausner with two birdies. They came on holes 14 and 18 as she was an even-par through the back-nine to finish at +4, 76.
Traveling for the first time in her collegiate career is Macie Myers. Myers started out strong and was one-over-par through nine holes. She had a birdie on both the front and back nine and finished her round with a +5, 77 and is tied for 27th place.
After missing the spring, Elizabeth Leath is back on the course for the Jens. In her first tournament back, Leath is tied for 34th place with a +6, 78. She hit par on 13 of 18 holes.
Competing as an individual for the Jens is Isabella Hadden. She shot a +8, 80 in round one and is tied for 52nd place.
Minnesota State's Maddy Schintz is the individual leader with a round one even-par, 72.
The tournament wraps up on Wednesday, Sept. 4, with round two and the final 18 holes.
