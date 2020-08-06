WARRENSBURG — The Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) recently announced their Top-25 Scholar Teams for the 2019-20 season.
In Division II, University of Central Missouri landed a spot among the top-25, tying for 12th in the nation with a combined team GPA of 3.731.
During the 2019-20 season, the Jennies had nine members earn the MIAA Academic Award.
Elizabeth Leath also earned the MIAA Academic Excellence Award with a 4.0 GPA and was a CoSIDA Second Team Academic All-American.
The WGCA also honored Leath, Isabella Hadden and Olivia Sobaski as Scholar All-Americans.
The Jennies were one of three teams in the MIAA in the WGCA Top-25 in team GPA.
