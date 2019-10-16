No. 25 Central Missouri Jennies golf left the Midwest this week to play in the Saint Leo Invitational in Florida. The Jennies finished in sixth place shooting a two-round total of +44, 620. The Jens carded rounds of +17, 305, and +27, 315, each day.
Central Missouri finished the tournament shooting 14 birdies and hit par on 98 holes. They averaged 3.23 strokes on par-three holes, 4.40 on par-fours and 5.50 on par-fives.
Olivia Sobaski got off to a blistering start in round one. She was three-under-par through her first five holes and finished the day in a share of the individual lead with an even-par 72. Sobaski finished her tournament shooting a +5, 77 in round two and tied for eighth place overall. She led UCM hitting six birdies, five coming in round one.
Molly Saporito shot rounds of 77 and 78 for a +11, 155, and tied for 24th place. Saporito found her groove on the back-nine in round two where she was even-par for the final nine holes. She picked up four birdies in two rounds, three coming on day two. Her 4.15 stroke average on par-four holes was tied for the best in the field.
Finishing two strokes behind Saporito was Elizabeth Leath. Leath, like Saporito, scored a +5, 77 in round one. She wrapped up with a +8, 80 on day two and tied for 27th overall with a +13, 157. Leath had a stretch of 14 straight pars in round one. She started off again well in round two and was one-over-par through 10 holes, before shooting five over for her final eight.
Rosie Klausner had a fairly consistent two rounds and shot 79, 80 for a +15, 159 and tied for 32nd place. Klausner finished both days with a +3 on the back nine and hit par on seven of her final 10 holes in the tournament.
Macie Myers was the Jennies final competitor. She finished in 49th place shooing a two-round total of +25, 169. Myers had rounds of 82 and 87 and hit a birdie on day one.
Florida Southern was the team winner with a +11, 587. They won by nine strokes with rounds of 296 and 291. FSC's Loren Perez was the individual winner. She was even-par through 36 holes and won by two strokes.
The tournament was held at the Lake Jovita Golf and Country Club. The South Course is a par-72 course that plays 6,105 yards.
The Jennies have one final tournament this fall. Central Missouri will play at the Arkansas Tech Invitational next Monday-Tuesday, Oct. 21 and 22, in Danville, Arkansas at the Chamberlyn Country Club.
