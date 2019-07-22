The American Volleyball Coaches Association released its team academic awards for the 2018-19 year on Monday, July 22, and Central Missouri was recognized for its outstanding work in the classroom.
In order to be eligible for the the AVCA team academic award, teams must hold a minimum GPA of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale. This year, the AVCA handed out a record 1,125 team academic awards, breaking the previous record of 973 set last year. The Jennies were one of 141 NCAA Division II schools to earn the award.
In addition to earning the Team Academic Award, the Jennies also made the AVCA Team Academic Honor Roll, finishing with a top-25 team GPA in Division II.
Individually, 13 Jennies made the MIAA Academic Honor Roll with a 3.0 GPA or better. Tyler Downs, Katlyn Fastenau and Kylie Hohlen were MIAA Academic Excellence Award recipients. Hohlen, Hannah Engelken, Audrey Fisher, Ally Offerdahl, Carly Offerdahl and Rylee Neigenfind were named MIAA Scholar-Athletes.
The Jennies went 25-8 last season and finished 14-4 in the MIAA. They returned to the NCAA Central Region Championships, making their 34th NCAA postseason appearance.
