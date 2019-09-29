No. 14 Central Missouri Jennies Volleyball made it a 2-0 weekend with a 3-0 (25-15, 26-24, 25-14) sweep of Pittsburg State on Saturday, Sept. 28, moving to 8-4 on the season and 3-1 in the MIAA.
The Gorillas struck first in set one, scoring five straight to take an 8-3 lead. From there though, it was all UCM. The Jens came back to tie at 12 and take a 14-12 lead in a 5-0 run of their own. Audrey Fisher tied the frame while Sydney Lierz gave the Jens the lead. The Jennies never trailed again and closed the set on a 16-3 run.
Set two was the closest of the three and again UCM needed to come from behind. Pitt State led by as many as three late in the set, 23-20 when the Jennies roared back. An attack error and kills from Audrey Fisher and Kersti Nix tied the set at 23. Still tied at 24, the Jens took a 2-0 lead with kills from Rylee Neigenfind and Aubree Bell.
Central Missouri never trailed in set three. The Gorillas hung tough in the early going as we were all tied at 10. UCM took over though and scored 15 of the final 19 points to run away with a 25-14 win. PSU hurt themselves though with 10 errors in the set.
The Jennies landed 46 kills while hitting .217 and holding the Gorillas to a .047 attack percentage.
Pittsburg State hit just 25 kills with 20 errors.
Each team picked up more than 50 digs, the Jens at 52, PSU at 51.
UCM gave away some points with nine service errors.
For the match, UCM had a 67% sideout percentage while PSU was under 50% at 47%.
Lierz led the Jennies attack with 13 kills off 41 attempts.
Fisher recorded UCM's team-high attack percentage of .440 while collecting 12 kills.
The Jennies will return home next weekend for matches with Nebraska-Kearney and Fort Hays State on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.