Jennies bowling finished up the fall portion of their schedule at the Wisconsin Whitewater Warkhawk Invitational. The Jennies advanced to the final game but finished in second in the tournament on Sunday, Nov. 10, after entering day three as the No. 3 seed.
The tournament started with the Jennies going 5-0 in Baker Frame matches. They defeated Upper Iowa, North Central College, Lewis, Dominican and Maryville. Twice the Jens rolled over 900 pins with a high of 957 against North Central. The Jennies won by just seven pins against Maryville. UCM totaled 4,510 pins in Baker frame matches.
Day two saw UCM competing in traditional matches. The Jennies went 4-2 with wins over Aurora, Valparaiso, Marian and Tusculum. They had a high-game of 996 against Valparaiso and five times hit better than 900 on day two. The day again closed with another squeaker as the Jens defeated Tusculum by 17 pins.
The Jennies entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed based on pin totals. They matched up with Lincoln Memorial and advanced to the championship with a 4-2 win. UCM went down 1-0 but won two straight for a 2-1 lead. Tied at two, the Jennies had wins of 185-172 and 193-177 to advance to the championship.
In the title match, the Jennies squared off with Maryville, who they defeated in a Baker match earlier in the tournament. Maryville was the top overall seed and defeated the Jennies in four games. The Jennies lost two of the four games by just a single pin, game one, 190-189 and game four, 214-213.
Katey Furze finished in third place as an individual and made the All-Tournament team. She averaged 212.17 for six games and totaled 1,213 pins with a high game of 244 and three games over 200. Jacqueline Garcia-Ulloa also had a top-10 finish taking ninth with a six-game average of 193.83. She twice scored over 200 with a high game of 228.
The Jennies are off now until January. UCM will take to the lanes again Jan. 24-26 at the Maryville Invitational in St. Louis.
