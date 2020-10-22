On Friday, Oct. 16, the Great Lakes Valley Conference, which Jennies Bowling competes in as an associate member, released their 2020-21 preseason coaches poll and in the seven team conference, the Jennies were picked to finish third.
The poll was compiled after voting by coaches from the league's seven programs.
The Jennies totaled 28 points in the poll including one first-place vote.
Last week, University of Central Missouri was ranked 15th nationally and second in Division II/III.
Last season the Jennies were set to compete in the GLVC Tournament before the remainder of the season was canceled due to COVID-19. During the regular season they posted six top-five finishes in eight tournaments. Four Jennies made the inaugural All-GLVC Team and they will all return for the 2020-21 season.
The nationally No. 1 ranked McKendree is a top this poll as well. They garnered 35 points and five of seven first-place votes. Maryville, who is ranked 18th nationally and fourth in Division II/III was picked second with 30 points, just two points ahead of UCM.
Rounding out the poll is Lewis, Drury, Upper Iowa and Quincy.
The full results of the 2020-21 GLVC Women's Bowling Preseason Poll are:
- McKendree - 35 (5)
- Maryville - 30 (1)
- Central Missouri - 28 (1)
- Lewis - 19
- Drury - 18
- Upper Iowa - 11
- Quincy - 6
