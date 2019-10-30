No. 14 Jennies basketball got their only 2019 exhibition game under their belts Tuesday, Oct. . The Jennies traveled to Des Moines, Iowa to take on perennial Summit League powerhouse Drake. The Jennies kept up with the Bulldogs in the early going, but couldn't hang on in a 92-59 loss.
Tied early at two, Drake went on a 10-2 run to open up a 12-4 lead, but UCM got three-pointers from Morgan VanHyfte and Ryann Stearns to cut the lead down to two, 12-10. Drake hit a jumper with less than five seconds on the clock and after 10 minutes, Drake led 16-12.
A three by Fleming tied the game at 18 early in the second period. The Jennies hung with Drake, but couldn't get a lead of their own. UCM went down six, 28-22, but Stearns and Fleming connected for three's to again tie the game at 28 with 5:31 left until the half.
That's when Drake stepped on the gas. In the final 4:47 of the half, the Bulldogs outscored UCM 17-2 and went into the break up 15, 45-30.
The Jennies couldn't keep up in the second half, going 0-11 from three. They did shooting 7-11 inside the arc in the third quarter as the two teams traded points to start the half. In the final six minutes though, Drake outscored UCM 16-5 and led 71-46.
Drake made four more three-pointers in the fourth period and defeated the Jennies 92-59.
The Bulldogs shot 56% from the floor and 47% from three while the Jennies connected on just 37% of their field goal attempts and were 6 of 25 from three.
Turnovers played a big factor as UCM lost the ball 19 times while the Bulldogs just 12.
The Jennies also committed 20 fouls to Drake's 15.
Central Missouri did have an edge in rebounding, 35-33 and pulled down 17 offensive rebounds.
Drake scored big in the paint, 46-20 and on the fast break, 15-4.
Fleming scored 14 points on 6-12 shooting with three rebounds.
Stearns scored 13, grabbing four boards and passing out a team-best three assists.
Nija Collier picked up 11 points with six rebounds.
Kim Crown grabbed a team-high eight rebounds and blocked a pair of shots.
This is the Jennies only exhibition this season.
UCM and Drake hadn't played since 1979.
The regular season gets started on Friday, Nov. 8 as the Jennies head to Aberdeen, SD for the Central Region Challenge hosted by Northern State. The season opener is against Minnesota State-Moorhead followed by Northern State on Saturday, Nov. 9.
