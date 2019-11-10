No. 11 Central Missouri womens basketball earned its first win of the season Saturday, Nov. 9, playing at Northern State. UCM took down the Wolves 62-50, getting a combined 29 points from Morgan Fleming and Megan Skaggs.
UCM outscored the Wolves in three quarters and were even in one, starting in the first when they held NSU to just eight points. The game started off with a Nija Collier block and Gigi McAtee hit a jumper for a 2-0 Jennies lead.
After two quick NSU buckets, Morgan Fleming buried a three for a 5-4 lead and the Jennies never trailed again. They closed the first with jumpers from Fleming and Sydnee Schovanec for a 15-8 lead after 10 minutes.
Things looked like they could get out of hand quick as UCM opened the second on an 11-0 run and led by 18, 26-8 three minutes into the period. The Wolves though fought back and UCM scored just seven more points over seven minutes and led at the half by 10, 33-23.
Both teams struggled in the third and the Jennies were able to keep the Wolves at an arm's length away. A 6-0 Northern State run cut a 12-point UCM lead down to six, 35-29, with 7:15 to play in the period. Collier quickly answered with a three and Fleming hit the and-one as the lead jumped back to 12, 41-29.
NSU got the lead down to single digits a handful of times in the fourth quarter, including hitting a jumper to get back to within six, 56-50 with 2:10 left. The Wolves though went 0-2 the rest of the way with a turnover on their final three possessions.
UCM got a pair of free throws each from McAtee and Fleming in the final 1:07 and left South Dakota with a 12-point win, 62-50.
Fleming scored a game-high 16 points going 5-15 with five rebounds.
Skaggs added 13 points and was 5-6 with four rebounds and four steals.
McAtee helped out with seven points and two assists.
Kim Crown came off the bench to provide seven points and six rebounds.
Collier secured a game-high nine boards and added six points.
The Jens still had a tough time shooting the ball. They hit 35% of their field goals while the Wolves shot 48%.
Three-pointers were a difference with the Jennies hitting seven and the Wolves going just 1-11.
The Jennies won the rebounding edge 32-28.
UCM will be on the road again as the Jennies travel to Evansville, Indiana to take on Southern Indiana on Wednesday, Nov. 13 with a 7 p.m. tip.
