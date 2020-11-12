KANSAS CITY — Defending MIAA Regular Season and Tournament Champions Central Missouri Jennies Basketball has been picked to finish third in the MIAA for the 2020-21 season by the league coaches.
MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy opened up the MIAA virtual media day by addressing the media and releasing the coaches poll.
The Jennies went 27-4 last season and 18-1 in the MIAA winning both the regular season and conference tournament championships. It was the Jennies' eighth MIAA Tournament Championship and the first since 1990.
UCM is returning All-MIAA Second Team and MIAA Defensive Player of the Year Nija Collier. She is one of three returning starters from last year's squad along with Gigi McAtee and Morgan VanHyfte. Other returning Jennies who played last year include Camryn Swanson, Ryann Stearns, Adria Costley, Madison Cook, Madisyn Pense and Sydnee Schovanec.
The Jennies also brought in seven freshmen to this year's team: Charley Bovaird, Kade Hackerott, Graycen Holden, Brooke Littrell, Olivia Nelson, Makenna Vanzant and Ali Vigil.
UCM was one of four teams to receive first-place votes in the coaches poll. The Jennies had three of 13 possible first-place votes (coaches cannot vote for their own team) and earned 143 points in the poll. Emporia State was picked to win the league with four first-place votes and 153 points. Nebraska-Kearney, picked second, actually had the most first-place votes with six. They were behind ESU by seven total points. Behind UCM is Pittsburg State and Fort Hays State to round out the top five. The Tigers received the final first-place vote.
The Jennies open the season Nov. 21 against Lincoln. They'll also play Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State in the month of November.
Full MIAA Coaches Poll:
1. Emporia State (4) - 153 points
2. Nebraska Kearney (6) - 146 points
3. Central Missouri (3) - 143 points
4. Pittsburg State - 140 points
5. Fort Hays State (1) - 125 points
6. Missouri Western - 109 points
7. Central Oklahoma - 104 points
8. Washburn - 79 points
9. Northwest Missouri - 76 points
10. Missouri Southern - 65 points
11. Newman - 55 points
12. Northeastern State - 37 points
13. Rogers State - 28 points
14. Lincoln - 14 points
During MIAA's virtual media day, the Men's Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll was also announced which sees the Mules picked 11th by the league coaches.
The Mules are coming into 2020 revamped with eight of their 15 student-athletes having never stepped on the court for UCM. Of their returners, those include senior Koray Gilbert, juniors Garrett Luinstra and Gaven Pinkley and sophomore Shae Wyatt. Juniors Drew Apsher, Dillon Blain and Dawson Jones also saw time for the Mules last year.
The Mules brought in Division I transfers Cameron Hunter of North Dakota State, Ja'Cor Nelson out of Campbell and Ante Sustic out of Marshall. Other transfers include Mohammed Abubakar from Division II Oklahoma Baptist and Jalen Blaize of Western Wyoming CC. Tristen Hull was a transfer who came to UCM at the start of 2019-20 but missed the season with an injury. The Mules also added two freshmen, Easton Darling and Austin Murrow.
UCM was picked to finish 11th, just four points behind 10th ranked Nebraska-Kearney and seven points behind ninth ranked Lincoln. Defending Champions Northwest Missouri top the poll with 169 points and all 13 first-place votes (coaches cannot vote for their own team). Missouri Southern comes in at No. 2 with one first-place vote with Washburn, Rogers State and Missouri Western rounding out the top-five.
The regular season starts Nov. 21 against Lincoln. The Mules will also play Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State in the month of November.
Full MIAA Coaches Poll:
1. Northwest Missouri (13) - 169 points
2. Missouri Southern (1) - 147 points
3. Washburn - 140 points
4. Rogers State - 123 points
5. Missouri Western - 122 points
6. Central Oklahoma - 106 points
T7. Fort Hays State - 75 points
T7. Pittsburg State - 75 points
9. Lincoln - 67 points
10. Nebraska Kearney - 64 points
11. Central Missouri - 60 points
12. Emporia State - 56 points
13. Northeastern State - 55 points
14. Newman - 17 points
