LILBURN, Georgia - Central Missouri Jennies basketball finished up the regular season last week with a 24-4 record and an 18-1 mark in the MIAA.
In the final Women's Basketball Coaches Association top-25 poll of the regular season, the Jennies rank 15th in the nation.
The Jennies closed the regular season with road wins at Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State.
They won their second MIAA regular season championship in three years and are the No. 1 seed in this weekend's MIAA Tournament.
The Jennies have been ranked in 46 of the last 53 polls dating back to the 2016-17 season.
Their ranking this week is the highest they have reached during the regular season.
They were ranked 11th to start the year in the preseason poll and have moved up in each of the last four polls.
There was no change at the top of the poll with the top-five remaining the same: Drury, Ashland, Hawaii Pacific, Grand Valley State and Alaska Anchorage.
The Jennies are the only MIAA team in the top 25, however if the poll was extended to 30 teams, there would be four from the MIAA as Nebraska-Kearney, Fort Hays State and Emporia State are all receiving votes.
This week is MIAA Tournament Week.
The Jennies are in search of their eighth MIAA Tournament championship in program history and their first since 1990.
UCM's first game will be at noon on Thursday, March 5, against the winner of No. 8 Washburn and No. 9 Missouri Southern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.