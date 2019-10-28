No. 5 Central Missouri soccer defeated Emporia State 3-2 in overtime. Freshman Nayeli Gallo scored the Jennies game-winning goal in the 95th minute of the match.
Cassie Forcellini scored her first collegiate goal in the 22nd minute, assisted by Kassie Newsom and Makayla Toth.
Less than five minutes later, ESU responded as Kennedy Hoffman found the back of the Jens net with an assist from Gaby Crowell.
The match would remain scoreless for the next 57 minutes.
In the 83rd minute, Mackenzie Dimarco dribbled past UCM defenders and scored the first goal of the second half, unassisted.
The Jennies quickly responded as Newsom drew a penalty in the box in the 84th minute. Haley Freeman scored the PK to tie the match at 2-2 with five minute to play.
The Jennies had a solid chance on goal in the final minute but were unable to convert.
Five minutes into overtime, Gallo took on multiple Hornets and scored the game-winning goal, unassisted.
Four different Jennies finished with two shots while Haley Freeman led the Jens attack with two shots on goal and one goal.
Forcellini and Gallo took advantage of their opportunities, converting their only shots on goal.
Keeper Lindsey Johnson finished with five saves on the day.
This was the Jens second overtime win of the season.
With assists today, Newsom now ranks second, along with Freeman in the MIAA in assists, while Toth now ranks third.
UCM increases its lead in the all-time series against ESU to 25-4-2.
The Jennies remain at the head of the league with MIAA record of 7-0-1.
Central Missouri (13-1-1)will begin to wrap up the regular season with three straight road games. UCM travels to Joplin on Friday, Nov. 1. The match is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
