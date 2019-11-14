Former Central Missouri Jennies basketball player Kelsey Williams was announced on Wednesday, Nov. 13, as one of the Filbert Five to be honored by the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame as a part of the Basketball Tipoff Luncheon.
The Filbert Five award is named for the late Gary Filbert, a Missouri Sports legend (2011) who was a successful basketball coach before assisting legendary Missouri Tigers coach Norm Stewart and then directing the Show-Me State Games. Each year a men's and women's team of five individuals is honored.
Williams played two seasons for the Jennies appearing in 64 games with 44 starts. She helped the Jennies to an MIAA, Regional and NCAA Championship in 2017-18 and made the Elite Eight All-Tournament Team. Williams finished her career averaging 6.7 points per game with 193 rebounds and 204 assists. She shot 46.5% from the floor and 32% from three while hitting 77% of her free throws. As a senior, Williams made the All-MIAA Team.
Prior to her time at UCM, Williams had stops at Moberly Area Junior College and Lincoln University in Jefferson City. She played for four years at Eminence High School where she was a Class 1 state champion and a four-time First Team All-State selection.
The Filbert Five will be honored at the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Basketball Luncheon on Dec. 11 at the Oasis Hotel and Convention Center in Springfield.
