Central Missouri football receiving votes in top 25 poll

Central Missouri enters the 2019 season receiving votes in the American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Poll, released on Monday, Aug. 26.
The Mules tallied 15 votes while coming off a 5-6 season.
Northwest Missouri State is the highest ranked MIAA squad, checking in at No. 6. Central Missouri’s week one opponent Fort Hays State ranks No. 11 in the preseason poll.
Other MIAA teams receiving votes include Pittsburg State, 65, Emporia State, 11, and Central Oklahoma, 9.
The defending national champions Valdosta State start the season as the No. 1-ranked team followed by Ferris State, Minnesota State and Notre Dame (Oho) and Ouachita Baptist rounding out the top five.
Rank School (1st votes) 2018 Rank Pts.
1. Valdosta St. (Ga.) (29) 1 792
2. Ferris St. (Mich.) (3) 2 768
3. Minnesota St. 3 686
4. Notre Dame (Ohio) 4 623
5. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 6 585
6. Northwest Missouri St. 10 580
7. Tarleton St. (Texas) 5 549
8. Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) 8 524
9. Colorado St.-Pueblo 7 463
10. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 12 446
11. Fort Hays St. (Kan.) 22 419
12. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 14 418
13. Texas A&M-Commerce 9 385
14. Minnesota-Duluth 13 342
15. West Georgia 16 330
16. Indianapolis (Ind.) 11 319
17. Colorado School of Mines 18 288
18. Harding (Ark.) 20 223
19. Hillsdale (Mich.) 15 220
20. Midwestern St. (Texas) 25 214
21. Wingate (N.C.) 24 175
22. West Chester (Pa.) 17 134
23. Ashland (Ohio) NR 129
24. West Alabama NR 116
25. Fairmont St. (W.Va.) NR 78
Others Receiving Votes: Azusa Pacific (Calif.), 71; Indiana (Pa.), 68; Bowie St. (Md.), 66; New Haven (Conn.), 65; Pittsburg St. (Kan.), 65; West Florida, 42; Sioux Falls (S.D.), 25; Virginia Union, 21; California (Pa.), 19; Fayetteville St. (N.C.), 19; Central Missouri, 15; Albany St. (Ga.), 14; Southern Arkansas, 14; Augustana (S.D.), 12; Emporia St. (Kan.), 11; Florida Tech, 10; Central Oklahoma, 9; Chadron St. (Neb.), 8; Central Washington, 7; Ohio Dominican, 7; Winona St. (Minn.), 6; Assumption (Mass.), 5; Saginaw Valley St. (Mich.), 5; Angelo St. (Texas), 2; Kutztown (Pa.), 2; Shepherd (W.Va.), 2; Colorado Mesa, 1; Findlay (Ohio), 1; Lindenwood (Mo.), 1; Missouri S&T, 1.
