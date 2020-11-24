WARRENSBURG – University of Central Missouri Basketball began Saturday, Nov. 21, and the Mules and Jennies host their first home games Tuesday, Nov. 24.
UCM has announced attendee guidelines to keep everyone aware of the most current policies regarding UCM Basketball.
For all Mules and Jennies home games, UCM will allow limited capacity seating. Tickets are on sale now and while the box office will be open on gamedays, fans are strongly encouraged to buy their tickets online using the online box office.
Two types of tickets will be sold: Premium general admission on the north side with chair back seating and general admission on the south or east end in bleacher-type seating. There will be no reserved seating for visiting team fans behind the visiting bench. Will call will be available at the east entrance only and there is no reserved seating.
Once inside the arena, face masks covering the nose and mouth are required at all times. Additionally, fans are encouraged to remain socially distanced when seated and are asked not to congregate in hallways or the lobby. Concessions will be available at the east end only with a limited menu. Hand sanitization stations will be available throughout the arena.
UCM also reminds attendees that tailgating is not permitted on UCM campus property. Also, through the 2020 calendar year, there will not be any Mule Train postgame receptions.
UCM stated home and road basketball policies are subject to change. All MIAA team policies are available on the MIAA website.
