It looks like everyone is taking notice of the game Mules Quarterback Brook Bolles had last week. After already being named the MIAA Offensive Player of the Week - his second in three weeks, Bolles is also this week's D2football.com National Offensive Player of the Week.
Bolles led the Mules to a 48-45 overtime win on the road at Missouri Western. The senior quarterback set Mules records throwing for 506 yards and totaling 520 yards of total offense. He completed 19 of 36 passes and tossed five touchdowns.
Bolles also hit some career milestones in the game. He surpassed 5,000 career passing yards, and 300 career completions. Both of those are in the top-10 in Mules history.
This weekend, Bolles and Mules return home to take on Washburn Saturday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. at Walton Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.