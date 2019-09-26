Previewing No. 18t Central Missouri vs. Washburn
Central Missouri quarterback Brook Bolles drops back to pass in the second half of the Mules 48-45 win over Missouri Western in overtime on Saturday, Sept. 21. Bolles threw for a single-game record 506 yards and totaled 520 yards of total offense, also a single-game record.

 Randy Speer/Staff Photo

It looks like everyone is taking notice of the game Mules Quarterback Brook Bolles had last week. After already being named the MIAA Offensive Player of the Week - his second in three weeks, Bolles is also this week's D2football.com National Offensive Player of the Week.

Bolles led the Mules to a 48-45 overtime win on the road at Missouri Western. The senior quarterback set Mules records throwing for 506 yards and totaling 520 yards of total offense. He completed 19 of 36 passes and tossed five touchdowns.

Bolles also hit some career milestones in the game. He surpassed 5,000 career passing yards, and 300 career completions. Both of those are in the top-10 in Mules history.

This weekend, Bolles and Mules return home to take on Washburn Saturday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. at Walton Stadium.

