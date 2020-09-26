CLEVELAND — The University of Central Missouri was honored as one of the top recipients of the Division 2 Athletics Director Association (D2 ADA) Academic Achievement Awards.
The Mules and Jennies totaled 115 awards for the 2019-20 academic year.
The Academic Achievement Award is a program that recognizes academic accomplishments of student-athletes at the Division II level.
In total, there were 15,214 student-athletes from 200 institutions recognized with Academic Achievement Awards, setting a new D2ADA record.
The Mules 115 student-athlete awards led the MIAA, who finished with 810 as a conference.
In order to be eligible for the D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award, student-athletes must have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, must have attended a minimum of two years (four semesters) of college level work, and must have been a member of an intercollegiate team during his/her last academic year.
Breakdown of UCM Academic Achievement Awards by team:
Baseball — nine
Bowling — five
Football — six
Men’s Basketball — four
Men’s Golf — five
Men’s Track and Field/Cross Country — 19
Soccer — 13
Softball — six
Volleyball — nine
Women’s Basketball — eight
Women’s Golf — six
Women’s Track and Field — 24
Wrestling — one
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.