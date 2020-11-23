WARRENSBURG — Two Warrensburg athletes signed to play for their respective colleges Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Warrensburg High School.
Brooks Baldwin signed with Missouri Western State University for golf and Jacelynn Laws signed with William Jewell College for softball.
Laws said she chose William Jewell College because of the atmosphere created by her future softball coach and teammates as well as its nursing program.
While Laws had been in contact with a few other program's coaches, Laws said she knew she wanted to attend William Jewell.
Law's favorite memories from Warrensburg are of her classmates and playing softball with her friends.
Baldwin said he has lived in Warrensburg his whole life and after he visited Missouri Western's campus, it felt like home to him.
Baldwin also received offers from University of Central Missouri and Drury University.
Baldwin said his favorite memories from Warrensburg are of his friends and the people that helped him get to where he is now.
