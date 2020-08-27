Tigers swim team looks to return to state with senior-heavy team

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg boys swim team has set its eyes on returning to state completions in the upcoming season.
"I sat down with the seniors in early June and talked through some goals," Warrensburg coach Annie Lovercamp said. "We want to take all three relays back (to state), we want to take some individuals back, but a team goal we have is get at least one relay into the top 16."
Last year, the Tigers took three relays and several individuals to state, with Zac Elliott placing in the top 16.
This season, the Tigers will be without Elliott, Noah Lipham and Jacob Mertes, who have graduated.
The Tigers will be a senior-heavy team this upcoming season with eight seniors making up the 14 man roster.
"Having that much leadership, I don't even need to single anybody out," Lovercamp said. "I'm really excited to see what they're able to do."
However, Lovercamp said the team was not able to train as much as they would have liked to in the off season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lovercamp said a number of large swim meets have been canceled due to COVID-19.
"When you're wanting more competition, you want to go to one of those bigger invitational meets and those are the ones getting canceled right now," Lovercamp said. "We're still not even sure what state is going to look like."
Lovercamp said she wants to get through the season without any COVID-19 disruptions.
"The boys have been working really hard and they're hungry. They just want to swim," Lovercamp said.
Seniors
Michael Hart; Logan Kegley; Jack Proffit; Austin Rooks; Ryan Sheets; Reese Tayloe; David Taylor; Hayden Vernon
Juniors
Christian Lockard; Benjamin Shaffer; Justin Terrell
Sophomores
Gavin Hillsman; Samuel Thomas
Freshmen
Blake McBride; Riley Moore
Managers
Kenzie Hockersmith; Maddie Morgan
2020 Boys Swimming Schedule
Date Opponent Location Time
Sept. 9 - Belton, Away, 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 11 - Truman, Away, 3 p.m.
Sept. 12 - Truman, Away, 10:15 a.m.
Sept. 18 - Winnetonka, Away, 5 p.m.
Sept. 19 - Winnetonka, Away, 12:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.