ST. JOSEPH - An ankle surgery put Travis Kelce on the sidelines since after the AFC Championship game.
Now he’s back and ready to get after it.
“Man, it’s good to get a sweat, take the visor off, put a helmet on, get out there and start running around,” the Pro Bowl tight end said.
Kelce dealt with a left ankle injury that he said bothered him for the last two to three years. While the injury never truly inhibited him on the field, Kelce said he knew this surgery would benefit him for the season ahead.
The surgery was done to tighten up the joints and ligaments in his ankle. He said he would roll his ankle often at practice during the season and this was done to prevent that happening in the future.
After his surgery, Kelce said he wasn’t able to run for three months. He still attended OTAs and minicamp with the Chiefs, but his role changed from player to player-coach.
“As the role I had in the offseason — being a player-coach — it’s a lot easier to be on the field leading by example than it is to just talk about it,” Kelce said. “It doesn’t matter how much credibility you’ve got on your resume or what you’ve done in the past until you go out there and you really go through the motions, you show the effort, you show the excitement to be out there with the guys. It’s just never the same.”
Now post-surgery, Kelce said he already feels a difference when it comes to football — and his extracurriculars.
Kelce traveled to the Turks and Caicos Islands last week with several of his teammates, including star quarterback Patrick Mahomes II.
He said he was able to run on the beach without any issues, whereas before the surgery, he would roll his ankle and wouldn’t be able to run with everybody else.
The field is what everyone is curious about, though. Head coach Andy Reid said he thought Kelce looked good and did a nice job of easing back into football.
Kelce felt the same way. He said he was excited and ready to lead the younger group of tight ends this season.
Not only is having Kelce excited to lead a good thing for the Chiefs, Reid said having Kelce work with the tight ends during the first three days where only rookies and QBs are present is a huge advantage.
“I think it’s good to have him here,” Reid said. “This is probably the deepest we’ve been at (the tight end) spot since I’ve been here for this camp. … They’ve got somebody with Kelce who’s been there and they can talk to and see how it’s done. Kelce is good with sharing that stuff.”
Training camp is underway, and Kelce said he is ready for things to pick up and to stop worrying about his ankle.
“We’re here. Once you hit the ground running at training camp, it’s full go,” Kelce said. “You can’t worry about stuff like that. Football is one of those games where you’ve got to have a little fortune when it comes to being healthy — it’s just the way the game’s played.
“You’ve got a lot of physical guys out here playing football — and playing it the right way — and you’ve got to have some fortune with that, but at the same time, you can’t think about it. You just gotta put your head down and just play ball and work your tail off.”
Kelce said he’s still struggling with soreness and fatigue but is otherwise 100% ready to be a force for the Chiefs throughout the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.