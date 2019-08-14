Chiefs see NFL future in former MIAA back Caldwell

ST. JOSEPH — Josh Caldwell’s start to his NFL career came with his hometown team, but his future just might continue with another franchise.
The Kansas City Chiefs waived the former Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Western running back Monday, Aug. 12, just two days after his team-leading performance to open the preseason.
“Would like to thank the Chiefs organization for the opportunity of a lifetime,” Caldwell posted on his Instagram on Monday. “Can’t wait to see what God has in store more me. The Marathon Continues.”
If it wasn’t for such a deep bevy of running back talent on the Chiefs, Caldwell’s performance would’ve likely given him a real run at a roster spot. However, Kansas City likely wanted to give the Lee’s Summit native a shot to land on another team before roster cuts begin later this month.
Although they waived him, the Chiefs definitely saw something in the former All-MIAA back.
“When Josh Caldwell came here — he came to our local day — I really liked him,” running backs coach Deland McCullough said. “He came into our rookie minicamp, slid him in as a fullback, but I used him as halfback. I said, ‘Man, this guy can play.’ ”
Following rookie minicamp, it took another minicamp tryout with the full team for him to finally land a roster spot, signing a contract June 14.
“After he got released from the rookie minicamp, I used all the running back coaches in the NFL and said, ‘Hey, I don’t know what you guys are doing with minicamp but this is a guy you should take a look at.’ Luckily four or five weeks later, we had an opportunity to bring him back and give him an opportunity,” McCollough said. “The guy can play. We’ll see what happens with him, but I’ve always been a fan of Josh Caldwell.”
As for his chances at latching on with another team, McCullough has all the faith in Caldwell.
“I think they’re high,” he said. “I hope they’re high.”
Caldwell led the Chiefs with 59 yards on four carries in Saturday’s, Aug. 10, 38-17 win, scoring a fourth-quarter touchdown after a 47-yard rush earlier in the drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.