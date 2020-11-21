WARRENSBURG ─ The University of Central Missouri Mules Baseball team has announced the newest class of inductees into the Mules Baseball Diamond Club.
Entering the Diamond Club this year are former head coach Tom Myers and former Mules student-athletes Steve Luebbert and Kevin Prenger.
Tom Myers (2008-14)
In seven seasons as head coach of Central Missouri Mules Baseball, Tom Myers led UCM to six NCAA appearances. He compiled a 311-91 (.774) record while winning four MIAA regular seasons, four MIAA Tournaments and three NCAA Regional titles. Five times Myers led the Mules to more than 40 wins in a season and he is just one of two coaches with more than 300 career wins at UCM. Myers was the 2010 South Central Region Coach of the Year and the 2011 MIAA Coach of the Year, after winning a record 37 conference games. He was inducted into the UCM Hall of Fame in 2018 and will be the fifth from Mules Baseball inducted into the MIAA Hall of Fame.
Steve Luebbert (1973-76)
One of the first great Mules hitters, Steve Luebbert was also the first player in Mules history to be named MIAA Most Outstanding Freshman. His first year at CMSU, he hit .341 in 19 games. Over the course of four years, Luebbert would go on to earn two All-MIAA First Team nods and two All-American awards. When Luebbert graduated following the 1976 season, he was the Mules all-time leader in RBI with 82. He also ranked high in career runs scored with 68 and home runs with 12. Luebbert also set the Mules single-game record for RBI driving in eight in a game against Missouri Valley in 1974. He was the first Mule to lead the team in home runs outright in back-to-back seasons.
Kevin Prenger (1979-1982)
Kevin Prenger was the first Mule to ever make the All-MIAA First Team in three years. He was also an All-American Honorable Mention in 1980. When Prenger graduated following the 1982 season, he was the Mules all-time leader with 100 runs scored and 114 RBI and the first Mule to ever reach 100 career runs and 100 career RBI. In 400 career at bats, Prenger picked up 150 hits for a lifetime .375 batting average which put him third all-time in Mules history. He also slugged 18 home runs, hit 34 doubles and six triples. His 16 doubles in 1981 set a new CMSU single-season record and helped the Mules to an MIAA Championship.
The 2021 First Pitch Banquet will mark the fifth annual for the Mules Baseball program. The event will be hosted Jan. 16 in the UCM Multipurpose Building on the UCM campus. The annual event has raised tens of thousands of dollars for the Central Missouri baseball program and reunited hundreds of Mules alumni, family and friends.
To stay updated on the First Pitch Banquet and Mules Baseball, follow the team on Facebook and Twitter.
For questions, contact Assistant Athletic Director Jeff Mason at jmason@ucmo.edu or 660-543-4454.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.