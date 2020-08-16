KANSAS CITY — The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) CEO Council has announced emergency action for the association and its member institutions in regard to the 2020-21 athletic seasons and campus sport activities.
The emergency action comes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) announcement to cancel Fall National Championships and the recently released NCAA Board of Governors' directives regarding the Resocialization of Collegiate Sport.
All MIAA fall sport competitions will be suspended until Jan. 1, 2021.
The association will continue to explore the possibility of a limited number of competitions in football, volleyball, men's soccer and women's soccer in the spring, as permitted by the NCAA.
The conference office has also cancelled the 2020 MIAA Virtual Football Media Day presented by Seigfreid Bingham in light of the suspension of the MIAA football schedule.
"The health and well-being of MIAA student-athletes, coaches, administrators and our communities continues to be the Association's top priority," President of Pittsburg State University, Chairperson of the MIAA CEO Council Steve Scott said. "The MIAA is taking these important actions today to help our athletic departments comply with these new NCAA membership requirements, and to assist our campuses as we continue to address this public health crisis."
All NCAA athletically related activities (in all MIAA sports), including in-season practices, out-of-season practices, weight training, team athletically related meetings and voluntary workouts directed by staff or in institutional facilities are permitted this fall based on each institution's ability to comply with the Aug. 11 NCAA Policy Clarifications document regarding the requirements for each division to conduct fall sports (non-competition) activities.
The association will delay a decision on the winter sports competition schedule until Oct. 1 at the latest.
"The MIAA CEO Council will continue to monitor this fluid and evolving situation for college athletics, and make necessary changes to this plan per updated NCAA guidance and restrictions," MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy said.
MIAA leadership at member institutions will continue to work together and seek guidance from the NCAA on the NCAA Board of Governors' directives and the Resocialization of Collegiate Sport Guidelines.
The association stated it will continue to place the health, safety and well-being of MIAA student-athletes, coaches and administrators as its top priority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.