KANSAS CITY ─ The MIAA has launched a fan page on its website to share the campus action plan for each member institution in the association.
Action plans allow fans to see what guidelines, restrictions and accommodations are in place for fans before attending an event on an MIAA campus this winter.
MIAA fans can find individual information sheets including instructions for campus visitors as it relates to temperature checks, social distancing policies, fans, visiting fans, specific venue capacity limits, seating areas, masks, parking, concession drink/food changes and public restrooms. All plans are subject to change.
Also included on the fan page is an up-to-date composite schedule of every basketball game in the association. The schedule will have the new dates of games that have been postponed or rescheduled.
As of Nov. 6, the MIAA has instituted that attendance will be capped at 25% of all venue's maximum capacities. Each member may decide to have a lower capacity than that and fans are encouraged to visit the fan page or check with the host institution before traveling to any venue.
The MIAA Network will stream every basketball game this season. Season passes are $100 which includes every men's and women's basketball game and a $10 day pass for 24-hour access will also be available.
