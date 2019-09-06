WARRENSBURG — The No. 7 Jennies soccer team outlasted Central Region foe Southwestern Oklahoma State 4-3 on Thursday, Sept. 5, for its first win of the season.
“I was happy with our mentality. I thought we fought, we grinded,” Central Missouri coach Lewis Theobald said. “A little disappointed to go up 3-0 then let them back in the game, but I thought it was off of our mistakes, so those are learnable mistakes that we just have to learn from and kind of things you would expect from a first game.”
It took nearly 15 minutes for the young UCM squad to find its footing. The Jennies started five true freshmen alongside two sophomores.
“They are young, but they are talented, so we can’t use that as an excuse,” Theobald said. “They are out there because they are good enough to play.”
Central Missouri has just six upperclassmen on the roster with two seniors in Kelsey Mueller and Allysa Gann.
The Jennies spent a portion of their preseason emphasizing cohesion as a group with the incoming freshman class standing at nine strong - six of which saw time in the season opener.
“I thought we had a really good preseason and they are a good group,” Theobald said. “So we put an emphasis on team chemistry and team building. The returners welcomed the new players in, so that helped the learning process.”
Freshman Macy Ruffalo scored her first goal in a Jennies uniform, finishing off a cross from junior Makayla Toth in the 16th minute.
A minute later, junior Haley Freeman drilled a ball from just outside the box to give UCM a 2-0 cushion that would stand until half time.
Toth extended Central Missouri’s lead to 3-0 in the 50th minute off an assist from Freeman.
The Bulldogs battled back to trim the deficit to 3-2 with the first goal coming just seconds off the restart from Toth’s goal and the second coming in the 57th minute.
Toth secured the fourth goal of the afternoon for UCM in the 81st minute, corralling a long cross into the box before spinning to her right to stripe a shot across the net into the side netting.
“(Toth) is a winner. At the end of the day, she is a winner,” Theobald said. “When we need something at the end of the day, she is somebody we can go to. The fourth goal was fantastic. She is the type of player that if she gets that chance, she is going to take it.”
UCM would need Toth’s second goal of the afternoon as Southwestern Oklahoma struck for its third goal in the 87th minute.
Central Missouri heads to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to face Augustana at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8.
