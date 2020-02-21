Matt Wilkinson broke the Central Missouri single-game record with 10 three-point field goals in the Mules close 76-74 loss to Washburn on the road.
Central Missouri came out hot, missing only two of their eight attempts in the first six minutes after tip off to lead the Ichabods 14-9.
The Mules held their first-half lead for almost a full 15 minutes with their largest lead being a seven-point advantage with four minutes, five seconds left to play till the break.
In the final four minutes of the first half, Washburn hit three three's and outscored the Mules 14-9 to end the half in a 32-32 draw.
Central Missouri opened the second half with a 9-0 run lead by Gaven Pinkley with six points.
Wilkinson paced the Mules offense with the second half as the senior hit 8-11 from behind the arc in the final 20 minutes alone.
With 6:19 left to play, Wilkinson drained his 10th three of the game, breaking UCM's single-game three-point record.
Washburn gained their first lead of the second half at 66-63 with 5:05 left in the half.
The Mules and Ichabods traded basket-for-basket in the remaining five minutes.
Central Missouri's final lead over Washburn was a one-point advantage at 71-70 with 1:52 left to play.
A successful trip to the free throw line by Pinkley gave the Mules a 71-70 lead with 1:52 to play.
A layup and a pair of free throws by the Ichabods quickly regained their lead at 74-71 with 16 seconds left on the clock.
After a DeAndre Sorrells layup, Mules sent Washburn's Keven Biggs to the foul line. Biggs made each attempt with three second left.
Pinkley scored the Mules final point at the free throw line. His attempted miss fell into Ichabod hands and Washburn won 76-74.
Washburn finished 25-54 from the field for 46.3% while shooting 9-27 from the three for 33.3% and 17-23 from the free throw line for 73.9%.
The Mules hit their second-best field goal percentage of the season as they finished 28-48 for 58.3%.
As a team, Central Missouri finished 12-21 for 57.1% from behind the arc. Wilkinson himself hit 10-14 for 71.4%.
Central Missouri's season-high 19 turnovers impacted allowed the Ichabods to stay in the game.
After setting a career-high 24 points Tuesday night against Lincoln in the Multi, Wilkinson set a new career-high with 31 points against the Ichabods. The senior forward hit 10-14 from the three for 71.4% and 1-3 from the free throw line.
Central Missouri's previous single-game three-point record was set by Kyle Wolf with nine made three's against Southwest Oklahoma State in the 2016-17 season.
The last Mule to score 30 points in a game was Spencer Reaves against East Central in the 2017-18 season.
Pinkley finished 6-9 from inside the paint and 3-4 at the line to total 15 points.
Gaven, Daniel Farris and Luinstra each recorded five rebounds.
Farris tied his season-high eight assists.
This was UCM's fourth game this season out-rebounding their opponent.
Central Missouri is 0-9 on the road this season.
In games decided by five or fewer points this season, the Mules are 3-9.
The Mules now lead the all-time series against Washburn by one, 52-51.
With the weekend off, Mules Basketball (10-16, 5-12 MIAA) returns to action Wednesday, Feb. 26, against No. 17 Missouri Southern. Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Joplin, Mo.
