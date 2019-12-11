For the second time in her career, Jennies volleyball's Audrey Fisher has been named an American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-American. Fisher made the All-American Honorable Mention team for the second consecutive year.
Fisher is now the 22nd Jennie to ever earn multiple All-American awards and this is the 74th All-American award for the Jennies Volleyball program.
This season, Fisher led not only the Jennies, but the MIAA in hitting at .359. In conference games, she upped that to .380, also a league-best. Fisher surpassed 300 kills for the third consecutive season and finished the year with 324 kills and 2.57 kills per set. She put back 83 blocks and set a new career-high with 12 solo blocks while also landing 35 service aces, fourth in the MIAA. Fisher led the Jennies scoring 406.5 points and averaging 3.23 points per set.
Fisher was one of only two players in the MIAA in the top-20 in hitting percentage, kills, service aces and blocks.
All 20 players from the Central Region that made the AVCA All-Region team made the All-American team. There were four region players on the First Team, five on the Second Team, two on the Third Team and nine Honorable Mention.
Fisher was also named to the All-MIAA First Team for the second consecutive season.
