WARRENSBURG - Following Monday's, June 15, release of MIAA schedule modifications, the MIAA released Tuesday, June 16, the full 2020 football schedule.
As noted, it will be a 10-game schedule with all 10 games being played on Saturdays.
Each team will open the season Saturday, Sept. 12.
This season, every team in the league will play five home and five road games.
With 12 teams in the league, each team will have one unscheduled opponent.
While not all game times have been finalized, all UCM home games will kickoff at 1 p.m. with the exception of homecoming, which will kickoff at 1:30 p.m.
To kick things off, the defending MIAA Champion Mules will be on the road Sept. 12 in Edmond, Oklahoma to take on Central Oklahoma.
One week later will be the home opener, Sept. 19 versus Northeastern State.
The Mules will play back-to-back home games the only time this season Sept. 19 and Sept. 26.
Following the home opener on Sept. 19, UCM will host Family Day Sept. 26 against Nebraska-Kearney.
UCM will play five games in the month of October.
They Mules will start the month on the road Oct. 3 against Fort Hays State then come back home Oct. 10 against Emporia State.
The Mules will remain in Missouri on the road at Missouri Southern on Oct. 17, their only road game in their home state during October.
The date for Homecoming 2020 has not changed.
The Mules will host Pittsburg State on Oct. 24 for the annual homecoming game.
Kickoff is slated for 1:30 p.m.
Following homecoming, UCM hits the road again on Halloween traveling to Topeka, Kansas, to face Washburn.
The Mules will stay on the road for another week to take on Lincoln on Nov. 7.
The final regular season game of the year takes place at home Nov. 14 against Missouri Western.
2020 Mules football schedule
Sept. 12 - at Central Oklahoma
Sept. 19 - vs. Northeastern State
Sept. 26 - vs. Nebraska-Kearney (Family Day)
Oct. 3 - at Fort Hays State
Oct. 10 - vs. Emporia State
Oct. 17 - at Missouri Southern
Oct. 24 - vs. Pittsburg State (Homecoming)
Oct. 31 - at Washburn
Nov. 7 - at Lincoln
Nov. 14 - vs. Missouri Western (Senior Day)
