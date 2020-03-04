WARRENSBURG — With the MIAA Championships behind it, Central Missouri track and field now turns its attention to the national meet.
The Mules and Jennies will send nine athletes to compete in 10 events to Birmingham, Alabama, for the 2020 National Championships.
The National Championships are March 13 and 14.
This year's field features a total of 540 participants, 270 men and 270 women.
Student athletes qualified for the championships by reaching the automatic and provisional standards established for each event.
Central Missouri has a history with the Birmingham CrossPlex.
It was the site of the Jennies 2015 National Championship.
The Jennies will have three going in 2020, Ashlan Burton, Cassie Jennings and Hannah VanBuskirk.
Burton is the third-ranked shot putter in the nation.
Jennings is searching for her first All-American award and currently ranks sixth in the pole vault after setting a new UCM indoor record this season.
VanBuskirk is entered in the pentathlon after she set a new PR score at the MIAA Championships.
For the Mules, they'll have six representing UCM.
Nathan Cummings will be in both the shot put and the weight throw.
Fellow thrower Dalton Lewallen will also be in the shot put.
Both are ranked in top the top 10 in the shot put.
Trey Miller currently ranks fourth in the heptathlon.
He broke the MIAA Championship meet record this year.
Chris Goodwin jumped his way to the national meet last weekend at the MIAA Championships in the long jump.
Returning to defend his crown is the defending indoor pole vault champion Vincent Hobbie.
Hobbie will compete alongside teammate Jan Jansky in the event.
Both are second in the nation this year having jumped 5.27m at MIAA Conference Meet.
Additionally, the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coache Association came out with their final computer rankings before the national meet.
The Mules have moved up a spot to No. 9 in the nation and the Jennies rank 26th.
The next USTFCCCA announcement will be rankings based on entrants to the national meet.
