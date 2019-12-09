While the 2019-20 track season isn’t in full swing just yet, Central Missouri did send a handful of athletes to compete at the Pittsburg State Crimson and Gold Invitational Saturday, Dec. 7 . UCM hit a couple of NCAA qualifying marks at the meet and set some new PR’s in the process.
Pole Vault
Cassie Jennings had a great start to her season setting a new indoor personal-best in the pole vault clearing 12-6. Jennings got over the bar on her final attempt to set the PR and move into fourth place all-time at UCM. The mark is also an NCAA provisional qualifier. Jennings finished third overall while her teammate, Callie Ruffener tied for ninth jumping 11-6.25.
Jan Jansky also hit an NCAA provisional qualifying mark taking second place and jumping 16-6 for the Mules.
High Jump
Jesse Miller hit an NCAA provisional mark in the high jump clearing 6-9.5 and finishing in third place.
Haley Lindenbusch was 11th for the women. She got over the bar at 5-3.75.
Horizontal Jumps
Brad Jenkins and Jeremi Barnes each placed in the top-10 in the triple jump. Jenkins took fourth place jumping 47-7.25 which is an NCAA qualifying mark. Barnes finished seventh jumping 46-5.25.
The Jennies also had two compete in the triple jump. Nicole Johnson set a big PR on her first jump. She bettered her mark from a year ago by more than two feet jumping 36-8.5 and finished 13th. Camryn Holloman took a place ahead of her jumping 36-9.
Austin Staib competed for UCM in the long jump placing 21st with a mark of 20-7.
Sprints/Hurdles
Brett Shaffer competed in a pair of events for UCM. He was 13th overall in the 60m hurdles running 8.64 and 26th in the 300m dash crossing the line in 37.58.
In the 400m dash, Jacob Weber and Jerald Allen finished back-to-bak in 11th and 12th place. Weber ran 49.50 and Allen 49.54. Andre Williams finished 22nd in the event running 50.34. For the Jennies, Taylor Larson set an indoor PR in the event running 1:01.08 and placing 14th.
Corey Timberlake set nearly a six second PR in the 600 yard run. He placed 10th running 1:15.38.
Kyser Ramey and Jake Sanders both ran in the short sprints. Ramey tied a PR in the 60m dash running 7.05 to place 31st. Sanders was 50th in 7.17. The 200m dash is still underway. Ramey did get a PR in the 200m dash running 22.77. He and Sanders went back-to-back in 38th and 39th place. Sanders ran a 22.74.
Distance
Zach Adams finished in 20th place in the 3,000m.
