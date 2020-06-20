KANSAS CITY — The University of Central Missouri and UCM track and field announced that current Jennies track and field student athlete Alisha Straws will join the MIAA conference as an intern for the upcoming summer.
Straws completed her junior year in 2019-20 and competes in the throwing events for the Jennies.
She is a digital media production major and joins the MIAA as an intern for the MIAA Network.
Straws is an experienced member of the UCM digital network production crew which streams home UCM events.
She also has been on the production crew at the MIAA basketball championships.
Straws has been on the UCM dean's list, the MIAA academic honor roll and is an MIAA Scholar-Athlete.
Straws is an All-MIAA performer having finished third this past indoor season in the shot put throwing 45-11.25 at the conference championship meet.
In addition to the shot put, Straws also competes in the discus and hammer throw outdoors and weight throw indoors.
She is in the UCM all-time top 10 both indoors and outdoors in the shot put.
