KANSAS CITY — We're less than one month away from the start of the 2019 Central Missouri Jennies soccer season.
When the Jennies first kickoff on Sept. 5, they'll be the number seven ranked team in the country.
The United Soccer Coaches came out with their preseason poll which has the Jennies ranked seventh.
In 2018, the Jennies won their fifth-straight NCAA Central Region Championship to cap a 19-5-1 campaign in which they also went 8-2-1 in the MIAA and finished the year ranked eighth by the United Soccer Coaches.
The number one team in the rankings is last year's national championship runner-up Grand Valley State.
National Champion Bridgeport ranks second.
They are followed by UC-San Diego, Columbus State and Bloomsburg to round out the top five.
UCM isn't the only MIAA team ranked in the top 10.
The Bronchos of Central Oklahoma come in at number nine.
The Jennies and Bronchos are the only two MIAA teams ranked in the top 25.
The Jennies bring back three All-MIAA performers from last season, first-teamer Allysa Gann and second-teamers Skylar Drum and Makayla Toth.
Gann was also an All-Region selection as a defender.
Toth was second on the team last year scoring 16 goals and totaling 42 points.
The team also brings back Lindsey Johnson who started 15 games in net, going 10-3 with seven shutouts.
The 2019 season gets started at home Sept. 5 as the Jens take on Southwestern Oklahoma State.
They'll be on the road for four straight after that before returning home Sept. 22.
Their first MIAA contest is the following week on Sept. 29 against Northwest Missouri.
