Central Missouri track and field kicked off the spring semester in style with some big time performances in the UCM Invitational. This was the first time the full team was competing this season and UCM saw 10 first-place finishes.
Throws
Ashlan Burton improved upon her personal-best in the weight throw. She threw 57-5.75 which is an NCAA provisional qualifier and moved her up to fourth all-time at UCM. She also won the shot put throwing 49-11.
Rachel Schultz moved up in the UCM top-10 in the weight throw. She took sixth placing throwing a personal-best 51-4.50 which ties her for seventh all-time.
For the Mules, Dalton Lewallen and Nate Cummings finished second and third in the shot put with NCAA provo marks. Lewallen threw 58-7.75 while Cummings hit 55-11.25. Cummings also had a third place finish in the weight throw throwing 61-0 feet, an NCAA provisional qualifier.
Pole Vault
Cassie Jennings nearly set a new UCM record for the Jennies. She was the winner clearing 12-10 which is an NCAA provisional qualifier and puts her second all-time at UCM. Jennings had two near attempts at 4.02m which would have been a school record.
For the Mules, Callaway Scholes set a new indoor PR jumping 14-0 and finishing fifth.
Jumps
In his first competition, Josiah Nilson was the winner of the high jump. He cleared 6-2.75 and won based on number of attempts. Cade Conley tied for second place, also clearing 6-2.75.
Hannah VanBuskirk competed for the first time this season. She finished in second place with an NCAA provisional qualifying jump of 5-6.5.
Camryn Holloman had a nice day in the horizontal jumps. She finished third in both the long and triple jumping 17-0.5 in the long and 35-1.25 in the triple.
Lenetta Lee was the winner of the women's long jump with a mark of 17-5.25.
The Mules finished 1-3 in both the long and triple jump. Christopher Goodwin picked up the win in the long jump jumping 23-9. Trey Miller was second in 23-5.5 and Brent Alumbaugh third at 22-2.5. Brad Jenkins was the winner in the triple jump with a mark of 46-11. Alumbaugh took second at 43-10.5 and Zack Reed, in his first meet at UCM was third at 42-9.75.
Sprints and Hurdles
Laia Gonzalez and Hannah VanBuskirk took second and third in the 60m hurdles finals. Gonzalez ran 9.09 while VanBuskirk ran 9.53. VanBuskirk qualified for the finals running a 9.40.
Trey Miller had the fastest time in the 60m hurdle prelims running a personal-best 8.48 seconds. He finished second in the finals in 8.61. Brett Shaffer was one place behind Miller in the finals running 8.64.
The Mules also had a second-place finish in the 60m dash. Freshman Antonio Lay ran 6.88 in the prelims and 6.89 in the finals in his first meet at UCM. Kyzer Ramey took sixth running 7.13.
For the Jennies, Kacey Kohlhof took second in the 60m dash running 7.85 seconds. Destiney Nash was sixth in 7.89.
Gonzalez came back to run the 400m dash for the Jens. She won the event in 1:00.96. Katie Bean took third in a PR time of 1:02.87.
Andre Williams took a second-place finish for the Mules in the quarter mile. He ran 51.06. Jake Sanders took fifth in the event running 55.17.
In the 600 yard run, Jerald Allen finished second for the Mules. He ran 1:13.94 in his first race at that distance. Corey Timberlake was seventh running 1:16.55.
For the Jennies, Destiney Nash and Alex Foote finished fourth and fifth. Nash ran 1:31.31 while Foote set a new PR running 1:31.57.
Taylor Larson set a new personal-best in the 200m dash. She took seventh place running 27.09. Jyl Stewart was ninth in 27.20.
Distance
Mariah Elmore set a new personal-best in the mile. She finished third in 5:17.60. Makenzie Stucker was 10th running 5:40.68 in her first indoor meet.
For the Mules milers, Jared Mentz took a fourth-place finish in 4:27.20. Alex Kirk was ninth in 4:37.59.
Jacob Weber ran an indoor PR in the 800m run, crossing the line in 1:59.21 for second place. Alex Philipps in 2:02.35 and Mitch Brock in 2:05.06 finished fifth and sixth.
Kimberlee Sewester was the Jennies top finisher in the 800m run. She was seventh running 2:27.19.
The Jennies had three place in the top-10 in the 3,000m run. Cynthia Togom was third running 10:36.12 and Claire Myers sixth running 11:36.83. Sami Skibell set a personal-best running 11:39.93. Samantha Simpson and Emma Bassford also set personal-bests in the event.
Nick Victor set a big PR in the 3,000m. He ran 8:49.83 and placed third. Ben Sporleder was two places behind him in fifth running 9:06.78.
Relays
UCM's relay teams enjoyed a successful day. The Jennies 4x400m relay team of Alex Foote, Taylor Larson, Laia Gonzalez and Destiney Nash came in first running 4:01.82. The Mules team of Blake Johnson, Jerald Allen, Trey Miller and Jacob Weber were sescond in 3:22.63.
The Mules had a first place finish in the DMR. The squad of Alex Kirk, Corey Timberlake, Mason Marshall and Alex Philipps ran 11:26.27. Kimberley Sewester, Hannah Rodina, Mariah Elmore, and Karynn Carroll ran 13:51.59 to finish second.
