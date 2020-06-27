INDIANAPOLIS - The GLVC 2020 Academic Awards Week included the recognition of the Brother James Gaffney Award.
Named after Brother James Gaffney FSC, former president of Lewis University for more than 27 years and two-term chair of the GLVC Council of Presidents, the award is presented annually to student athletes competing in GLVC-sponsored sports who achieve a 4.0 grade point average during the course of the academic year.
The GVLC identified a league-record 553 student athlete to earn the award, three of them coming from the UCM Jennies bowling team.
Central Missouri Brother James Gaffney Award winners are Rachel Homewood, Paytynn Kuhns and Allivia Zoern.
