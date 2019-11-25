Central Missouri’s Risper Mengich wrapped up the cross country season on Saturday, Nov. 23, as UCM’s sole competitor in the women’s 6K race at the NCAA Division II Cross Country Championship which took place at the Arcade Creek Cross Country Course in Sacramento, California.
Mengich placed 121st overall out of 260 total runners by finishing with a time of 21:53.3.
Adams State was the overall team winner and also had the overall winner Stephanie Cotter who had a time of 19:15.5. Adams State also had the second and third place finishers helping them win the overall Championship. Last years overall winner Grand Valley State University was this years runner-up and the Colorado School of Mines finished in third.
