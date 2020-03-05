PEMBROKE, North Carolina — On the heels of a nine-game winning streak, Central Missouri Mules baseball finds itselves sitting No. 2 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writer's Association top-25 poll.
The Mules moved up two spots from a week ago as they swept Rogers State in their MIAA opening series last weekend.
With a win on Tuesday, March 3, The Mules are 15-3 to begin the year.
The biggest change in the top-25 is Catawba jumping up from No. 15 to No. 4.
Angelo State remains ranked first and UC San Diego third.
Tampa is fifth for the second straight week.
Central Missouri isn't the only MIAA team in the top 25.
Central Oklahoma moved up from receiving votes to No. 15.
Missouri Southern is hanging on ranked 25th.
This weekend, the Mules are on the road for the first time all season.
They begin a seven-game road swing starting in Wichita, Kansas, against another MIAA newcomer in Newman.
