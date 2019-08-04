For 27 years University of Central Missouri Athletics has taken part in the annual Athletic Literacy Team program, designed to provide interaction between the Mules and Jennies student-athletes and local youngsters with the focus on reading skills. Due to their continued efforts in this venture, the UCM Athletic Literacy Team earned a commendation from the American Association of School Librarians (AASL) for their support of the school librarian profession and the learners the profession serves.
To be considered for the commendation, programs must align with the AASL's "National School Library Standards" and the principles expressed in the associations mission and value statements.
Kirsten Shaw, librarian at Martin Warren Elementary School, nominated the UCM Literacy Team. The AASL Affiliate Assembly nominates outstanding programs and events official AASL commendations, which are then reviewed and approved by the AASL Board of Directors.
The UCM Athletic Literacy Team was started in 1992 originally as the Carol Dyetta Hughes Literacy Program and has since been renamed as the Eleanor G. Hughes and Carol Dyetta Hughes Literacy Program. Each year student-athletes visit all four Warrensburg elementary schools to promote the importance of reading skills to young students. At each of the school visits, UCM student-athletes read newly purchased books to the young students in their classrooms.
"The Eleanor G. Hughes and Carol Dyetta Hughes Literacy Program supports reading and literacy in our elementary schools through book donations as well as giving our students the opportunity to talk with student-athletes that they admire," Shaw said in a press release.
Not only does the Literacy Team promote the importance of reading, it has purchased thousands of new books, helping local elementary schools fill their library shelves. The new books are selected by the librarians at the elementary schools and purchased in conjunction with the literacy program funding, which is assisted by many UCM Athletic sponsors/partners.
"As a community, we are extremely fortunate to benefit from this and I am so excited for the program and the people involved to get the recognition it deserves!" Shaw said.
The program will be formally recognized this coming school year during the annual conference of the Missouri Association of School Librarians at the Lake of the Ozarks.
