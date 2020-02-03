Central Missouri track and field kept their momentum going into their second meet of the spring. UCM had a strong showing at the Pittsburg State Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 1.
Throws
UCM had seven top-10 finishes in the throwing events. Nathan Cummings had two for the Mules coming in fifth in the weight throw with a PR throw of 62-1.25 which is an NCAA provisional qualifier. Cummings then took third in the shot put throwing 56-1.75. Besting Cummings in the shot put was his teammate Dalton Lewallen. Lewallen threw 57-7 to finish second.
For the Jennies, Ashlan Burton finished in the top-10 of both throws events as well. She was second in the shot put with a mark of 49-7. She was also eighth in the weight throw with a toss of 53-4.5.
Rachel Schultz finished 10th in the weight throw, set a new PR and moved into sixth all-time at UCM throwing 52-5.5.
Alisha Straws took a ninth place finish in the shot put throwing 44-5.5
Jumps
It was a light jumps crew for UCM, especially the Mules. The Mules didn't have a single horizontal jumper in the meet. They did however take third and fourth in the pole vault. Jan Jansky and Vincent Hobbie each cleared 16-10.25, but it was Jansky in third due to number of attempts.
Cassie Jennings finished third for the Jennies vaulters. For the second straight week she set a personal-best, this time by 0.75 inches, clearing 12-10.75 to move in sole possession of second all-time at UCM.
Trey Miller finished in a tie for seventh in the high jump jumping 6-5.
Lenetta Lee and Hannah VanBuskirk went back-to-back in the long jump for the Jens. Lee jumped 16-11.25 for 23rd place and VanBuskirk 16-10.75 for 24th.
Distance
It was a nice day for the UCM distance group. Jared Mentz started it off with a big PR in the 3K. He ran 8:42.82 for place fourth and was just seven seconds shy of cracking the Mules all-time top-10.
Makenzie Stucker also placed in the top-10 for the Jennies. She ran 10:59.08 and placed ninth for her first time running the race at UCM.
Two Mules set PR's in the mile. Alex Philipps was 14th running 4:26.04 and Alex Kirk 22nd crossing the line in 4:29.46.
Kimberlee Sewester ran 5:23.12 for the mile and finished sixth. Sami Skibell ran 5:39.15 for a PR and finished 24th.
UCM had two in the top-10 of the 800m run. Mariah Elmore took sixth in 2:14.57 and Jerald Allen seventh in 1:55.84. Katie Bean ran 2:20.25 for 12th place in the women's race and Derek Nugent 1:56.46 in the men's race for 11th place.
Sprints/Hurdles
Antonio Lay ran the fastest 60m dash time since 2006 for the Mules. He ran 6.82 in the qualifying round, an NCAA provisional mark and tied for fifth all-time at UCM. In the next round, Lay ran 6.88 and finished 18th in the field.
Lay then had the top time for the Mules in the 200m running 22.25 for 31st place. Blake Johnson was 41st running 22.63.
Kacey Kohlhof ran 7.91 in the prelims for the Jennies and finished in 26th place.
Lenetta Lee ran her first collegiate 200m dash and promptly entered the Jennies all-time top-10 in the event. She finshed 25th running 25.76 which puts her ninth all-time at UCM.
Laia Gonzalez took a 21st place finish running 9.17 for the 60m hurdles. She then finished 12th in the 600m running 1:39.88.
Brett Shaffer led the Mules hurdlers running 8.61 which was good for 26th place.
Destiney Nash finished just outside the top-10 in the 400m running a personal-best 57.87. Taylor Larson ran an indoor personal-best 1:00.60 for 43rd place while Alex Foote was 27th running 59.23.
Andre Williams was the only Mule to run the quarter-mile. He took 41st place running 50.62.
For the second straight year Jacob Weber ran the 600m run. He bettered his time from a year ago running 1:21.38 and finished third overall.
Relays
The Mules 4x400m relay team of Trey Miler, Blake Johnson, Jerald Allen and Jacob Weber hit an NCAA provisional qualifying time of 3:16.55. That placed them seventh in the race.
Alex Foote, Lenetta Lee, Laia Gonzalez and Destiney Nash brought the Jennies home in eighth place in the 4x400m relay. They ran 3:56.40.
UCM will compete next week back in Warrensburg at the UCM Mule Relays. The three day meet will commence Thursday with the start of the men's heptathlon. Friday morning will see the finish of the men's heptathlon and the women's pentathlon with the women's open events being contested later that afternoon. Saturday will feature the men's open events.
