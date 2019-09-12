Central Missouri junior forward Makayla Toth was named named United Soccer Coaches DII Women's Soccer Player of the Week and the MIAA Offensive Player of the Week.
The Jennie's junior forward scored five goals and dished out two assists for 12 points as UCM opened the season with two wins.
In the Jennies opening match of the season, Toth was responsible for an assist and two of the four goals in UCM's 4-3 win over Southwestern Oklahoma State. Three day's later in a 5-1 road win over Augustana, she recorded her first collegiate hat trick, scoring three of the Jennies five goals. Toth also recorded an assist and led the Jennies with four shots, all of which were on goal. Toth leads the MIAA with 12 points and five goals.
Toth began her junior campaign ranked 10th in the record books with 27 career goals. With already five goals on the season, Toth moves up to eighth in program history with 32 career goals.
Toth's strong start helped Central Missouri move up three spots to number four in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Rankings, released on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Still above the Jens are the 2018 national championship runner-ups, Grand Valley State, followed by Columbus State and the University of California-San Diego.
The Jennies will be back in action at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13 in Mankato, Minnesota to take on Minnesota State.
